Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia confirms attacks on Ras Tanura port, Aramco residential area

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said on Sunday that a drone hit a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port, one of the world’s largest oil shipping ports, and shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran.

A ministry spokesman said in a statement on state news agency SPA that neither attack resulted in any injury or loss of life or property.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

