Saudi-led coalition thwarted two drones and a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis - state media

CAIRO - (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Thursday it had thwarted and destroyed a ballistic missile that Yemen’s Houthis launched towards Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia and an explosives-laden drone that was launched towards the kingdom’s southern region, state media reported.

The coalition spokesman also said early on Thursday that the coalition had thwarted an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis towards the same city.