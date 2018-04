RIYADH, April 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s air defence forces intercepted a missile over the southern city of Najran on Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition said in a statement.

Al Masirah TV, run by Yemen’s Houthis, said earlier the group had targeted a distribution facility in the city belonging to state oil giant Saudi Aramco. There was no immediate comment from the company. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin Editing by Robin Pomeroy)