Saudi Arabia energy ministry says attack on petroleum products station resulted in a fire -state news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - A source in Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said the petroleum products distribution station in Jazan was attacked with a projectile on Thursday that resulted in a fire in one of the tanks with no casualties, according to the state news agency.
The Saudi-led coalition said earlier on Thursday it destroyed several explosives-laden drones fired at the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthis.
Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Chris Reese
