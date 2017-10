DUBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Saudi authorities have arrested 22 people, including a Qatari national, for sowing public dissent, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said on Wednesday.

In a separate statement carried by the state news agency SPA, authorities said they arrested another 24 people for stirring tribal divisions in the northern city of Hail. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)