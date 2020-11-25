TMS Tankers: Agrari struck about 1m above vessel waterline on Wednesday

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The tanker Agrari was struck on Wednesday about 1 metre above the waterline and suffered a breach while at berth in al-Shuqaiq in Saudi Arabia, its manager Athens-based shipping company TMS Tankers said in a statement.

The incident happened at midnight GMT. It was “attacked by an unknown source ... after completion of her discharging and preparing to depart”. No pollution has been reported, it added. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alex Richardson)