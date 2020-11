DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A Greek-operated tanker was damaged by a mine at a Saudi Arabian terminal, damaging its hull, British maritime security company Ambrey said on Wednesday.

The Maltese-flagged tanker Agrari is operated by Greece’s TMS Tankers, Ambrey said.

TMS could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; writing by Lisa Barrington; editing by Jason Neely)