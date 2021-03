CAIRO (Reuters) - The ‮Saud‬i-l‮ed coalitio‬n‮ ‬fighting in Y‮emen‬ said on Monday that the Iranian-aligned H‮outhi‬ group had ‮fired two ballistic‬ missiles towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait but succeeded in hitting only uninhabited border areas, Saudi state TV reported.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Kevin Liffey Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.