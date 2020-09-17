Saudi-led coalition says intercepted explosive drone headed for kingdom: SPA

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone launched towards the kingdom on Thursday.
In a statement published on Saudi state news agency SPA, a spokesman for the coalition said the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen had launched the drone at civilian targets in the southern Saudi region of Khamis Mushait, near the border with Yemen.
Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra
