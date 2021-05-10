Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepts armed drone fired at Abha airport

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) -The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen said on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone fired towards Abha airport in the south of Saudi Arabia.

A military spokesman for Yemen’s Houthis wrote on Twitter later on Monday that the group had hit an important military target at Saudi Arabia’s Abha international airport using a drone.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group regularly fires drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia. The coalition says it intercepts most of them.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthis.

Writing by Lisa Barrington and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Hugh Lawson

