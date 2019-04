(Corrects number of deaths to two from four)

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Four attackers targeted a checkpoint in eastern Saudi Arabia with explosives, leading to the death of two of them and the arrest of two others, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said on Sunday.

The oil-producing province is a flashpoint between the Sunni Muslim government and the Shi’ite minority. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba in Cairo Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by David Goodman)