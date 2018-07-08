FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2018 / 6:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi security man, expatriate killed in attack - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, July 8 (Reuters) - A member of Saudi Arabia’s security forces and a foreign citizen were killed in an attack on a security checkpoint in Buraidah, a city in Qassim Province north of the capital Riyadh, the state news agency said on Sunday.

Two attackers were also killed and another was injured, according to the statement published by the state news agency (SPA).

Qassim, a heartland of the kingdom’s ultra-conservative Wahhabi school of Sunni Islam, is one of the most conservative pockets of the country. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
