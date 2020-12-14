Shipping firm Hafnia says oil tanker on fire off Saudi Arabia; hit by external source

SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Shipping company Hafnia said on Monday that one of its oil tankers had been hit by an unidentified external source that caused fire and explosion while the ship was discharging at Jeddah port in Saudi Arabia.

“BW Rhine has been hit from an external source whilst discharging at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at approximately 00:40 local time on 14 December 2020, causing an explosion and subsequent fire onboard,” Hafnia said in a statement on its website.

The crew has put out the fire and no one was injured, the company said. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)