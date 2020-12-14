Captain of damaged tanker says small boats seen before explosion off Saudi Arabia coast - Arabiya

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The captain of an oil tanker that was hit by an unidentified “external” source as it was discharging in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port, said one of the vessels tanks was damaged in the blast, according to Al Arabiya TV on its Twitter account.

The captain also told Al Arabiya TV that the BW Rhine, owned by shipping company Hafnia, was struck “externally”. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; writing by Raya Jalabi; editing by Louise Heavens)