October 1, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Arabia denies it shelved SoftBank solar project -state news

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - An official at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) said on Monday that a Wall Street Journal report that it had shelved a $200 billion plan with SoftBank Group Corp to build the world’s biggest solar-power-generation project was “incorrect.”

PIF “continues to work with the SoftBank Vision Fund and other institutions on a number of large-scale, multi-billion-dollar solar projects which will be announced at the appropriate time,” said a statement cited by state news agency SPA.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy Editing by Leslie Adler

