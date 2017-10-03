UPDATE 1-UAE's Masdar, EDF Energies lead bidding for Saudi solar plant

(Adds table, background) KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co (Masdar) and EDF Energies Nouvelles have submitted the lowest bid to build the first utility-scale solar plant in Saudi Arabia, results seen by Reuters show. The 300-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) project is in Sakaka, the Al Jouf Province in the north of the kingdom. The two companies submitted a joint bid for a levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) of 6.69 halalas/KWH ($0.0178/KWH). Saudi-based Acwa Power came second with 8.78 halalas/kwh. LCOE comprises the cost of generating a megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity; the upfront capital and development cost; the cost of equity and debt finance and operating and maintenance fees. "All of the bids opened today (Tuesday) will now undergo stringent technical, financial and legal evaluation," Turki al-Shehri, the head of the Energy Ministry's Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO) told Reuters in a statement. He did not comment on the bids for the project, which he said would be awarded to the bidder with the lowest LCOE which meets all compliance criteria set out in the request for proposals, including a 30 percent local content requirement. The bid evaluation will be a three-month process, with a targeted power purchase agreement (PPA) effective day by Jan. 27, he added. "The LCOE quoted by the winning bidder will be the most accurate measure of the potential related to this project. The lowest bidder today is not guaranteed to be awarded the project," said Shehri. In April, Saudi Arabia kicked off the massive renewable programme in Riyadh by announcing the beginning of the bidding process for the Sakaka project, which is expected to come online by 2018-2019. The Sakaka project is estimated to cost around $300 million. The winning bidders will build, own and operate the power plants in partnership with the government. The government plans to generate 9.5 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from renewable sources a year by 2023 through wind and solar projects, involving up to $50 billion worth of investments. The 9.5 GW target is expected to be exceeded, Shehri told Reuters in August, to highlight the kingdom's long-term commitment to green energy. Here is a table for the result of the bidding, which sources say was very competitive: Managing Technical Consortium nominal LCOE member member members installed including power ESF in rating at hals/kwhMa PCOD in MW sdar Masdar EDF 300 6.697 Energies Nouvelles Acwa Power 300 8.781 Cobra Canadian -Etihad 300 12.625 Instalacio Solar Afandi nes y -Asyad Servicios Group -Saudi Services for Electro mechanic works Internatio 381.330 10.393 nal Power (ENGIE) JGC Corp Trina Taqnia 355 10.441 Solar Energy AlJomaih Holding Marubeni -Khaled 310 9.976 Corp Ahmed Juffali Energy and Utilities Limited -Axia Power Mitsui and GCL New 300 10.71 Co Energy Internatio nal Total Alfanar 300 10.721 Solar Energy Internatio nal (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by Alexander Smith and David Evans)