Saudi Arabia signs agreements for 7 new solar projects -SPA

FILE PHOTO: A solar plant is seen in Uyayna, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 10, 2018. Picture taken April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

LONDON (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia has signed Power Purchase Agreements for seven new solar power projects in various regions in the country that will power more than 600,000 households, state news agency SPA quoted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as saying on Thursday.

The projects will have more than 3,600 megawatt capacity, in addition to the Sakaka solar and Dumat al-Jandal wind projects.

“These projects, along with other renewable energy projects, which are being developed across the Kingdom, constitute essential elements of our plans that seek to optimise the energy mix used to produce electricity,” the Crown Prince said.

The Crown Prince also said that by 2030 the aim was for gas and renewables to each account for a 50% share of the Kingdom’s energy mix to produce electricity. And that this would displace about 1 million barrel of oil equivalent of liquid fuels.