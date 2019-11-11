Three performers stabbed at Saudi entertainment event -state TV

RIYADH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A man stabbed three performers at a live show in Saudi Arabia’s capital and was arrested, state television reported on Monday, adding that the victims were in stable condition.

The incident occurred at King Abdullah Park in central Riyadh, one of several venues hosting a two-month long entertainment festival as part of government efforts to open up Saudi society and diversify its economy away from oil.

An unverified social media video showed people hurrying out of the park which the poster said was being evacuated.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has eased social restrictions and promoted entertainment previously banned in the conservative Muslim kingdom, risking a backlash from religious critics.

The assailant’s identity and motive was not immediately clear but state television Al Ekhbariya described him as an Arab resident. It said the victims were two men and a woman.

A video tweeted by the broadcaster appeared to show a man in street clothes rushing the stage towards a group of costumed performers and then falling to the ground as someone else chased him.

The “Riyadh Season” festival’s website said the offerings at the park include live shows and music, light installations, wall climbing and zip lining. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)