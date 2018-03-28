FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 8:30 PM / in an hour

Saudi Arabia to join FTSE Russell emerging equity index from March 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian stock market will join FTSE Russell’s emerging market index, the company said on Wednesday, a move expected to draw billions of dollars of fresh foreign portfolio investment to the kingdom.

The Arab world’s largest stock market, with a capitalisation of about $500 billion, will join FTSE’s secondary emerging market index in several stages starting in March 2019 and ending in December that year, the company said. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Andrew Heavens)

