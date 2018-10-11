FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 11, 2018 / 7:36 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stock index tumbles over 3 pct as petchems slide

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock index tumbled more than 3 percent in early trade on Thursday, led by petrochemicals and blue-chip banks.

The index was down 3.1 percent at 7,594 points after 25 minutes, confirming a break below the 200-day average, now at 7,871 points — a negative technical signal.

Weakness in emerging markets generally and an overnight drop of over 2 percent by the Brent oil price pushed the Saudi market down. Top petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries lost 4.1 percent and National Commercial Bank sank 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.