DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Saudi stocks rose on Thursday after the kingdom’s bourse was granted inclusion by MSCI into the index provider’s emerging markets benchmark.

The Tadawul All-Share Index was up 0.3 percent at the opening bell in Riyadh, stock market data shows.

Analysts estimate inclusion in MSCI’s benchmark could lead to as much as $45 billion of new capital being invested in the kingdom. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Mark Potter)