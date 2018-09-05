FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 5, 2018 / 7:41 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Saudi stock exchange to launch options after stock index futures -CEO

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Saudi stock exchange will launch options at an unspecified time after the launch of stock index futures, its chief executive Khalid al-Hussan said on Wednesday.

He was speaking to reporters a day after global index provider MSCI announced it had signed an agreement with the Saudi Stock Exchange Co (Tadawul) to jointly launch a tradeable index later this year in a move that could spur the growth of derivatives and exchange-traded funds. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Writing by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.