Saudi stock exchange to launch options after stock index futures -CEO

RIYADH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Saudi stock exchange will launch options at an unspecified time after the launch of stock index futures, its chief executive Khalid al-Hussan said on Wednesday.

He was speaking to reporters a day after global index provider MSCI announced it had signed an agreement with the Saudi Stock Exchange Co (Tadawul) to jointly launch a tradeable index later this year in a move that could spur the growth of derivatives and exchange-traded funds. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Writing by Saeed Azhar)