FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 16, 2018 / 7:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi stock index falls nearly 4 percent in opening minutes

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock index fell 3.8 percent in the opening minutes of trade on Tuesday, largely reversing its 4.1 percent rebound on Monday.

The market has been volatile for several days because of concern that international outrage over the disappearance of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi could hurt inflows of foreign investment. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday to discuss the affair. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.