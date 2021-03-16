Saudi Arabia closes March domestic issuance of sukuk program at 7.674 bln riyals -SPA

CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center closed on Tuesday its local issuance for March, 2021 of the kingdom’s sukuk, or Islamic bonds, program at a total of 7.674 billion riyals ($2.05 billion), Saudi state news agency (SPA) said.

The issuance was divided into two tranches, the first amounting to 2.710 billion riyals maturing in 2028, while the second amounted to 4.964 billion maturing in 2031. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese)