Saudi Arabia sells 1.285 billion riyals sukuk in monthly issue

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Finance Ministry has issued 1.285 billion riyals ($343 million) of domestic Islamic bonds in a tap of a sukuk issue that was originally made in October under its monthly issuance programme, the ministry said on Sunday.

The tap brought total issuance of the October sukuk up to 6.535 billion riyals: 2.730 billion riyals of five-year sukuk, 1.435 billion riyals of seven-year and 2.370 billion riyals of 10-year. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Andrew Torchia)