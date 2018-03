DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s government sold 4.85 billion riyals ($1.29 billion) of domestic sukuk in a monthly sale by re-opening an issue originally made in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

The ministry sold 2.60 billion riyals of five-year sukuk, 1.85 billion riyals of seven-year and 0.40 billion riyals of 10-year.

Last month, the ministry sold 7.22 billion riyals of domestic sukuk. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Katie Paul Editing by Hugh Lawson)