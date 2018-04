RIYADH, April 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s government sold 5.0 billion riyals ($1.33 billion) of domestic sukuk in its sixth monthly offer of domestic sukuk, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

The ministry sold 3.8 billion riyals of five-year sukuk, 750 million riyals of seven-year and 450 million riyals of 10-year.

Last month, the ministry sold 4.9 billion riyals of domestic sukuk. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by James Dalgleish)