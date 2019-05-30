Energy
May 30, 2019 / 11:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Gulf Arab states support right of Saudi, UAE to defend interests

1 Min Read

MECCA, Saudi Arabia, May 31 (Reuters) - Gulf Arab states voiced support for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to take any action required to defend their security following recent attacks on their oil assets.

A statement published by Saudi state news agency SPA said the six nations had discussed at an emergency meeting in the kingdom a joint defence mechanism under the Gulf Cooperation Council alliance. They called on Iran to stop funding “militias” and “terrorist organizations”. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Sandra Maler)

