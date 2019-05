MECCA, Saudi Arabia, May 31 (Reuters) - Iraq’s president told an emergency Arab summit in Saudi Arabia on Thursday that regional and international tensions with Iran could spark a war if not managed well and voiced hope that Iran’s security would not be targeted.

President Barham Salih also called on neighbours and allies to support his country’s stability. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Aziz El Yaakoubi Editing by Phil Berlowitz)