MECCA, Saudi Arabia, May 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s king told an emergency Arab summit on Thursday that a decisive stand was needed to stop Iranian escalations in the region following attacks on Gulf oil assets this month.

King Salman also told the gathering that the Palestinian cause would remain the Arab world’s top priority until the establishment of “an independent state with east Jerusalem as its capital”. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Aziz El Yaakhoubi Editing by James Dalgleish)