Saudi regulator imposes $10 mln in fines on telecoms companies

RIYADH, April 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s telecoms regulator imposed more than 38 million Saudi riyal ($10.13 million) in fines on the three main telecoms companies for violating regulations, a statement from the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) said on Thursday.

The kingdom’s largest telecoms operator Saudi Telecom (STC) was fined more than 9 million riyal, while the other two main operators Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) was fined more than 17 million and Zain Saudi Arabia was fined more than 11 million. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Marwa Rashad, writing by Hesham Hajali)