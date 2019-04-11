Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 11, 2019 / 7:48 PM / in 2 hours

Saudi regulator imposes $10 mln in fines on telecoms companies

1 Min Read

RIYADH, April 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s telecoms regulator imposed more than 38 million Saudi riyal ($10.13 million) in fines on the three main telecoms companies for violating regulations, a statement from the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) said on Thursday.

The kingdom’s largest telecoms operator Saudi Telecom (STC) was fined more than 9 million riyal, while the other two main operators Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) was fined more than 17 million and Zain Saudi Arabia was fined more than 11 million. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Marwa Rashad, writing by Hesham Hajali)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
