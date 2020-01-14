Saudi's CITC calls for applications to issue licences to foreign mobile virtual network operators

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Saudi’s Communication and Information Technology Commission has called for applications to issue foreign mobile virtual network operators’ with licenses, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
“This decision will play a role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030’s objective to increase the dynamism of the information technology and communication sector (ICT) through the use of digital technologies, while further developing the Kingdom’s knowledge-based economy,” it said.
Reporting by Stephen Kalin, editing by Louise Heavens