U.S. urges Saudi Arabia to give up special developing nation status at WTO

FILE PHOTO: United States' and Saudi Arabia's flags are seen on Mecca Road as part of celebrations to welcome United States President Donald Trump, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States called on Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to renounce its special and differential treatment in negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO), noting the G20 member was designated as a high-income country by the World Bank.

In a statement to the WTO’s review of the kingdom’s trade policies, the U.S. delegation urged it to improve protection of intellectual property and voiced concerns on planned revisions to its excise tax on beverages.

Washington favoured a switch to a graduated tax based on sugar content while exemting beverages that contain no added sugar, it said.