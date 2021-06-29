Saudi crown prince launches a national strategy for transport and logistics - SPA

CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - The Saudi crown prince on Tuesday launched a national strategy for transport and logistics aimed at increasing the sector’s contribution to annual non-oil revenues to about 45 billion riyals ($12.00 billion) in 2030, the state news agency (SPA) reported.

The strategy aims to increase the sector’s contribution to GDP to 10% from 6%, the state news agency added. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Alaa Swilam Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)