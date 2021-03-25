Value of Saudi imports from Turkey drops further in January

DUBAI (Reuters) - The value of Saudi Arabian imports from Turkey dropped further in January, official data showed on Thursday.
Imports from Turkey amounted to 14.1 million riyals ($3.76 million) in January, down from 50.6 million riyals in December, and from 622 million riyals in January 2020, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics.
Saudi businessmen and retailers last year called for a ban on Turkish imports in an informal boycott of Turkish goods over political tensions between the two regional rivals.
Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
