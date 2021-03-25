Value of Saudi imports from Turkey drops further in January

FILE PHOTO: Saudi dairy products are displayed at a supermarket, after Saudi Arabia's retail stores urged customers to boycott Turkish products, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 18, 2020. Picture taken October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - The value of Saudi Arabian imports from Turkey dropped further in January, official data showed on Thursday.

Imports from Turkey amounted to 14.1 million riyals ($3.76 million) in January, down from 50.6 million riyals in December, and from 622 million riyals in January 2020, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics.

Saudi businessmen and retailers last year called for a ban on Turkish imports in an informal boycott of Turkish goods over political tensions between the two regional rivals.