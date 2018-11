CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Saudi-Led coalition in Yemen said on Saturday that it had asked the United Sates to halt refueling its aircraft engaged in the war in Yemen.

The statement, released by the Saudi Press agency, said that Saudi Arabia and its allies were able to “increase their capacity” of refueling their aircrafts, and thus will do so independently. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sandra Maler)