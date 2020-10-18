STV says led 30% of all venture capital funding in Saudi since 2018

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi venture capital firm STV said on Sunday it has led 30% of all venture capital funding in Saudi Arabia since 2018, contributing to job creation and digital transformation, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which has $500 million in capital, in its impact report said its portfolio companies have processed over $3.7 billion in transactions and generated over $480 million in revenue.

STV said it co-led the last investment round in ride-hailing firm Careem and exited the Dubai-based firm after it was sold to Uber Technologies Co Ltd for $3.1 billion.

Even in the Middle East and North Africa, STV accounted for 16% of total venture capital fundraising, it said.

STV said it has invested in 11 companies across nine industries.

Investments include Vezeeta, which has created a dedicated phone line that allows individuals to speak to doctors free of charge about the coronavirus, and truck delivery application Truckker, based in the United Arab Emirates.