Five injured as Saudi civil defense battles wildfire

DUBAI (Reuters) - Five members of the Saudi civil defense have been injured battling a wildfire that has mostly been brought under control after three days in a mountainous region in southern Saudi Arabia, state television reported on Friday.
Planes operated by oil company Saudi Aramco are taking part in the effort to contain the fire that broke out on Wednesday in Tanuma governorate, north of Asir, it said.
Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Alaa Swilam
