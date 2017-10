RIYADH, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman on Tuesday ordered that women be allowed to drive cars, state media said, ending the conservative Islamic kingdom’s status as the only country where that is forbidden.

The royal decree ordered the formation of a ministerial body to give advice within 30 days and then implement the order by June 2018, according to state news agency SPA. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)