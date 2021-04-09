Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Saudi-led coalition says it destroys Houthi drone - Saudi TV

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, state TV reported on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Yemen’s Houthis said they had launched an explosive-laden drone at a “sensitive site” at Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia and hit the target. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.

Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

