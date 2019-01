DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco and Air Products and Chemicals Inc said on Friday they agreed to jointly build the first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle fueling station in Saudi Arabia.

The station is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2019. They will also establish a fleet of fuel cell vehicles supplied by Toyota. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)