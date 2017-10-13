FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco in talks to shelve IPO - FT
#Energy
October 13, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 8 days ago

Saudi Aramco in talks to shelve IPO - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is considering shelving plans for an international public offering in favor of a private share sale to world sovereign funds and institutional investors, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks for a private sale to foreign governments, including China, and other investors have gathered pace in recent weeks, according to the report. (on.ft.com/2gBheCT)

Saudi Aramco was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
