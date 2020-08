Chad Williams has rejoined Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr after leaving the firm in 2015 to form a consulting and boutique investment banking firm.

Williams, who counsels clients on corporate, commercial and transactional matters, joins Saul Ewing’s Philadelphia office as a partner in its corporate practice, the firm announced on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2QySNrD