Savannah Energy in talks with Exxon to buy interest in Africa assets

FILE PHOTO: An Exxon sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

(Corrects headline to say Savannah is buying, not selling, interest in assets)

(Reuters) - Africa-focused Savannah Energy said on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks with U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp for a proposed acquisition of its upstream and midstream assets in Chad and Cameroon.

The proposed deal would include a 40% operated interest in the Doba oil project, and a 40% interest in the Chad-Cameroon oil transportation pipeline, Savannah Energy said.

London-listed shares of Savannah Energy were last up nearly 7% at 19.25 pence.