Jones Day blasts 'salacious allegations' in associate couple's bias lawsuit

Jones Day on Friday formally answered a 2019 complaint filed by a pair of married former U.S. Supreme Court clerks who claim the firm’s parental leave policies are discriminatory, calling the lawsuit “long on salacious allegations but devoid of factual or legal merit.”

In its 37-page filing in Washington, D.C., federal court, the law firm rejected claims by former Jones Day associates Julia Sheketoff and Mark Savignac that its family leave policy violates civil rights law because it offers paid disability leave for birth mothers, but not fathers like Savignac.

