Britain's Savills sees Brexit-fuelled decline in some markets

Jan 15 (Reuters) - UK-based real estate services provider Savills said on Tuesday it expected a decline in transaction volumes in some markets this year due to Brexit-related uncertainties.

The company expects its 2018 results to be in line with its expectations despite tough macro-economic and political uncertainties.

Britain’s property market has lost some of its sheen since the Brexit vote, which led to increased uncertainty among investors. Concerns remain as firms are expected to relocate jobs from London, specially in the finance sector. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)