Britain's Savills sees tough first half after posting lower 2020 annual profit

March 11 (Reuters) - Real estate adviser Savills reiterated on Thursday that transactional activity would remain suppressed in the first half of 2021, after reporting a fall in annual profit as COVID-19 restrictions hammered its high-margin commercial deal business.

The London-listed company, which has operations in about 70 countries, said underlying profit before tax declined to 96.6 million pounds ($134.64 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 from 143.4 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7175 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)