March 12 (Reuters) - Real estate adviser Savills Plc on Thursday reported a rise in full-year profit, as a late pick-up in its UK business following the general elections helped offset weakness due to Brexit and political unrest in Hong Kong.

Profit before tax rose 5.7% to 115.6 million pounds ($147.98 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 109.4 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7812 pounds) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)