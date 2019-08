Aug 8 (Reuters) - Real estate services provider Savills Plc on Thursday posted lower pretax profit for the first half, as uncertainty due to the U.S.-China trade dispute and Brexit hit its earnings from Asia and the UK, respectively.

Savills said its profit before tax fell to 24.7 million pounds ($30.05 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with 26.7 million pounds a year earlier.