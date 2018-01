Jan 26 (Reuters) - Trading and investment firm Saxo Bank Group named Ulrik Ross head of group treasury, effective March 1.

Ross most recently served at HSBC London as managing director, global head of public sector and sustainable financing.

He will report to Steen Blaafalk, head of group finance and risk. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)